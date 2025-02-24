CPO Directs To Beef Up Chinese Security
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:11 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to beef up security of Chinese and other foreigners working in various projects in Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to beef up security of Chinese and other foreigners working in various projects in Faisalabad.
Chaired a meeting at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), he reviewed the security measures for Chinese nationals and directed to improve the security arrangements in this regard.
He made it clear that no negligence in the security of Chinese and other foreigners would be tolerated. Hence, all concerned departments should maintain strong coordination to enhance security and address any concerns effectively, he added.
He also conducted a comprehensive review of the security measures in place for Chinese nationals and said that strict compliance with the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be ensured to provide foolproof security.
The police are committed to ensure safety and security of Chinese nationals through stringent security protocols and inter-agency cooperation, he added.
Special Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Sahibzadi Wasima Umar attended the meeting as chief guest while police officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
CPO directs to beef up Chinese security
Vehicle-lifter gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered
STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah
Official rates of milk, mutton, beef announced for Ramazan
Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally
FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership
National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement
Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO directs to beef up Chinese security2 minutes ago
-
Vehicle-lifter gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Official rates of milk, mutton, beef announced for Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi9 minutes ago
-
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally9 minutes ago
-
GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation6 minutes ago
-
RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management9 minutes ago
-
Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees per unit: Senate bo ..9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Depot in Sargodha9 minutes ago