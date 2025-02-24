CPO directs to beef up Chinese security

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to beef up security of Chinese and other foreigners working in various projects in Faisalabad.

Chaired a meeting at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), he reviewed the security measures for Chinese nationals and directed to improve the security arrangements in this regard.

He made it clear that no negligence in the security of Chinese and other foreigners would be tolerated. Hence, all concerned departments should maintain strong coordination to enhance security and address any concerns effectively, he added.

He also conducted a comprehensive review of the security measures in place for Chinese nationals and said that strict compliance with the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be ensured to provide foolproof security.

The police are committed to ensure safety and security of Chinese nationals through stringent security protocols and inter-agency cooperation, he added.

Special Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Sahibzadi Wasima Umar attended the meeting as chief guest while police officers were also present on the occasion.

