CPO Directs To Beef Up Chinese Security In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil on Tuesday directed the police officers to beef up security of all Chinese and other foreigners working in various projects across the Faisalabad district.
Presiding over a meeting at Police Lines Complex here on Tuesday, he reviewed the security arrangements for foreigners and said that it was the prime duty of the police to provide fully safe and secured atmosphere for the Sino nationals.
He highlighted the importance of addressing security concerns on urgent basis and directed the police officials to adopt an effective strategy to resolve the security issues being faced by the Chinese and other foreigners in Faisalabad.
He also directed the senior police officers to brief the security personnel about sensitivity of their duties and ensure that they should remain vigilant at all duty times.
He specifically tasked to SP Madina Division to ensure daily briefings and inspections for the police officers deployed for Chinese security.
He also highlighted the importance of implementing strict security protocols for safety and protection of Chinese nationals residing and working in Faisalabad and said that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency in this regard would be tolerated.
SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob, SSP SPU Naeem Aziz Sindhu, SP Madina Division, SP Special Branch, Security In-Charge and others were also present in the meeting.
