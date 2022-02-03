UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs To Beef Up Security In Murree, 4-member Gang Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-member gang held

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Thursday directed concerned officials to ensure security of tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather at the hill station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Thursday directed concerned officials to ensure security of tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather at the hill station.

He also directed to maintain law and order to avoid any untoward incident and mishandling with families during visit.

The CPO advised to strictly follow the advisories to avoid traffic jams on roads as the town had a limited parking capacity.

He said that a large number of vehicles illegally parked on either side of the roads further had reduced the space available for vehicles to move forward.

He said the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information by calling on 051-9269200 prior to travelling to Murree, adding, the tourists should keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and always avoid stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road for taking selfies.

He said the number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the area.

Earlier, the Murree police held 4 members gang for stealing batteries and tires from tourist vehicles.

The police recovered stolen money of Rs 50,000, four batteries, three vehicle tires from their possession.

The gang includes Jahanzeb, Amir Javed, Sajid Hussain and Rashid Ali.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed several incidents.

The accused used to steal batteries and tires from parked vehicles at different places. SP Saddar said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and would be punished.

Related Topics

Weather Police Law And Order Murree Visit Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Rashid Saddar Money All From

Recent Stories

KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

47 seconds ago
 CM visits shelter home Taunsa

CM visits shelter home Taunsa

49 seconds ago
 Moscow Stops DW Broadcasting in Russia in Response ..

Moscow Stops DW Broadcasting in Russia in Response to RT DE Ban in Germany

50 seconds ago
 Prague, Warsaw Sign Deal Ending Dispute Over Turow ..

Prague, Warsaw Sign Deal Ending Dispute Over Turow Coal Mine - Czech Prime Minis ..

52 seconds ago
 DC for providing relief to people

DC for providing relief to people

3 minutes ago
 Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controver ..

Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controversial Disciplinary Chamber Be A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>