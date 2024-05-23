Open Menu

CPO Directs To Complete Work Of Safe City Project Speedily

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed officers to complete work

of the safe city project at the earliest for providing secured atmosphere

to people.

During a meeting on Thursday, the CPO took briefing about the safe city project

and directed for early completion of installation of CCTV cameras.

He said the safe city project was imperative to reduce crimes at the maximum

extent by keeping a vigil eye on the movement of the suspects.

He said it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and

security to the masses.

