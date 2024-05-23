CPO Directs To Complete Work Of Safe City Project Speedily
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed officers to complete work
of the safe city project at the earliest for providing secured atmosphere
to people.
During a meeting on Thursday, the CPO took briefing about the safe city project
and directed for early completion of installation of CCTV cameras.
He said the safe city project was imperative to reduce crimes at the maximum
extent by keeping a vigil eye on the movement of the suspects.
He said it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and
security to the masses.
