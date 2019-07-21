UrduPoint.com
CPO Directs To Design Security Plan Of Eid Ul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has issued directions for a comprehensive security plan to be devised for Eid-ul-Adha.

According to police spokesman, he said that enhanced foolproof security measures must be placed for Eid-ul-Adha.

CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that all Eid prayer congregations would be provided efficient security at mosques, imam-bargahs, and open places.

The CPO said during Eid, tourists from Pakistan and abroad would visit Murree and hilly areas in large numbers and they must make strict security arrangements in this regard.

The Chief Traffic Officer must ensure adequate traffic arrangements to minimize blockages of the traffic flow on the occasion.

The CPO said there would be a control room operating 24/7 from his office to monitor the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha.

There would be a complete prohibition for any organization declared banned by the interior department to collect hides as well as be part of any other activity, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

