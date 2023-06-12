CPO directs to dispose of NAP cases on priority basis

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed the police officers to dispose of cases registered under National Action Plan (NAP) by completing their investigations and submitting their challans in the competent court of law on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed the police officers to dispose of cases registered under National Action Plan (NAP) by completing their investigations and submitting their challans in the competent court of law on priority basis.

During a meeting on Monday, he directed the police to focus on maintaining law and order in the district as it was first and foremost duty of the police to provide fully safe and secured atmosphere to the masses.

He said that activation of peace committees at all level was imperative to check sectarianism and in this connection, strict action should also be taken against those speakers who were found involved in hatred and sectarian speeches.

He directed the police officers to compile report of all cases registered under National Action Plan so that their investigation could be completed and their challans could be submitted in the competent court of law for taking culprits to the task in accordance with law.

He also directed the police officers to ensure arrest of all proclaimed offenders and absconders in National Action Plan cases and in this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated.

He said that the police had presented great sacrifices under National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism and now stern action would be taken against those who would ignite fire for terrorism and sectarianism.

The police officers who would facilitate such elements would also be dealt with an iron hand without any discrimination by adopting zero tolerance policy in this regard, he added.