CPO Directs To Enhance Security Of Churches

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CPO directs to enhance security of churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik here on Sunday enhanced security at all the churches existed in the region.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security arrangements at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches. CPO further ordered effective patrolling in their respective areas and Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen should also perform duties near the churches and public places.

Along this police also decided to take strict action against beggars.

Hotels administrations were also asked to maintain a proper check in and out records of visitors, spokesman added.

