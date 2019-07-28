CPO directs to enhance security of District Courts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has issued directives to police officers to enhance the security of District Courts Rawalpindi and Judicial Complex.

A meeting of police officers chaired by CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana was held in this regard, informed police spokesman.

In the meeting, the CPO said that in all the buildings where the respected judiciary works in Rawalpindi district, including the judicial complex; security of said premises must be foolproof.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons inside except police official performing duty for security check.

In the past, a double murder incident occurred in the judicial complex, that distorted peace in Rawalpindi, he said and added that incident of such nature was unbearable. SHO of the relevant police station, the SDPO of the Circle and the SP of the Division should regularly check and brief the security details of all judicial buildings, including the Judicial Complex, this checking will also be cross-checked. The CPO Faisal Rana stressed that any weakness in the security arrangements would be considered to facilitate the criminals.