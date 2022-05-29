UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On Murree Road

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CPO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday directed to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road at peak hours.

According to police spokesman, CPO said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience to road users.

He asked to take strict action against those involved in the violation of traffic rules, using non-pattern number plates tinted glasses and HID lights.

CPO ordered to remove illegal parking from the city and facilitate road users.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists, talking to APP, said that encroachment was the main impediment in smooth traffic flow.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be resolved.

Traffic police spokesman said traffic police were making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on the city roads.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Traffic Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

12 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

21 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

21 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

21 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.