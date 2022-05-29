CPO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday directed to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road at peak hours.

According to police spokesman, CPO said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience to road users.

He asked to take strict action against those involved in the violation of traffic rules, using non-pattern number plates tinted glasses and HID lights.

CPO ordered to remove illegal parking from the city and facilitate road users.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists, talking to APP, said that encroachment was the main impediment in smooth traffic flow.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be resolved.

Traffic police spokesman said traffic police were making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on the city roads.