CPO directs to ensure strict implementation of code of conduct issued by ECP for elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani has directed the police officers to ensure strict implementation of the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the elections.

According to a police spokesman, chairing a meeting held here at Police Lines Headquarters regarding the security of the general elections, the CPO said that a comprehensive security plan would be finalized for the safe delivery of election-related materials.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The CPO was briefed about the security measures and arrangements being made for the general elections.

Solid steps would be taken by utilizing all available resources to ensure law and order throughout the city, the CPO said.

Patrolling and picketing would be done at important places under the comprehensive security plan, he added.

The CPO said that a coordinated security strategy would be adopted for the general elections at the police station, sub-division and division levels.

Every officer should fulfill his responsibility for the peaceful conduct of the elections which is an important national duty and negligence in the performance of the duties would not be tolerated, he added.

All the officers should ensure necessary measures for the security of their respective areas, he directed.