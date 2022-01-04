CPO directs to ensure tourists' security in Murree

City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani directed concerned officials to ensure security of tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather after the hill station received snowfall

He also directed to maintain law and order to avoid any untoward incident and mishandling with families during visit.

The CPO advised to strictly follow the advisories to avoid traffic jams on roads as the town has a limited parking capacity while 33,000 vehicles have so far been entered Murree. He said that a large number of vehicles illegally parked on either side of the roads further have reduced the space available for vehicles to move forward.

He said the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information by calling on 051-9269200 prior to travelling to Murree, adding, tourists should keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and always avoid stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road for taking selfies.

He said the number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the area.

All restaurants were seen jam-packed with tourists and the demand for woollies and dry fruits also goes up, as the mercury falls below the freezing point, he added.

He said traffic police are striving hard to provide the best facilities to the tourists coming to Murree.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

The police also requested the drivers to keep in their lanes if there was some blockage on the road to avoid any traffic jam and to save the time of visitors.

Despite the instructions by the Punjab chief minister to maintain foolproof security at the tourist hill resort on the occasion of New Year, the local administration failed to establish its writ.