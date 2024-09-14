Open Menu

CPO Directs To Improve Churches Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 08:50 PM

CPO directs to improve churches security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed officials to improve security of

churches and other worship places of the Christian community in

Faisalabad.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of the Christian community in Police Lines here

on Saturday, the CPO said that the police were already implementing a comprehensive strategy

for security of churches, however, the security would be further beefed up.

He also requested the leaders of the christian community to play their active role in maintaining

law and order in Faisalabad.

SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar, SP CIA Hafiz Ghulam Muhtada, DSP Legal Shehzad Uliyana,

Christian leaders Samuel Piyara, father Khalid Mukhtar, Pastor Dr Naveed, Bishop Adndrias

and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Christian Community Police CIA Bishop Jaranwala Christian

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

4 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

5 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

8 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

8 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

12 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan