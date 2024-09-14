CPO directs to improve churches security

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed officials to improve security of

churches and other worship places of the Christian community in

Faisalabad.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of the Christian community in Police Lines here

on Saturday, the CPO said that the police were already implementing a comprehensive strategy

for security of churches, however, the security would be further beefed up.

He also requested the leaders of the christian community to play their active role in maintaining

law and order in Faisalabad.

SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar, SP CIA Hafiz Ghulam Muhtada, DSP Legal Shehzad Uliyana,

Christian leaders Samuel Piyara, father Khalid Mukhtar, Pastor Dr Naveed, Bishop Adndrias

and others were also present in the meeting.