CPO Directs To Improve Churches Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed officials to improve security of
churches and other worship places of the Christian community in
Faisalabad.
Addressing a meeting with representatives of the Christian community in Police Lines here
on Saturday, the CPO said that the police were already implementing a comprehensive strategy
for security of churches, however, the security would be further beefed up.
He also requested the leaders of the christian community to play their active role in maintaining
law and order in Faisalabad.
SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar, SP CIA Hafiz Ghulam Muhtada, DSP Legal Shehzad Uliyana,
Christian leaders Samuel Piyara, father Khalid Mukhtar, Pastor Dr Naveed, Bishop Adndrias
and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One patient of Congo virus confirmed in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed on road11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms resolute commitment to upholding democratic values on Int'l day of democracy31 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather experienced in Lahore41 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted41 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arms holders arrested in major crackdown51 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection & Monitoring Directorate visits THQ Hospital Murree51 minutes ago
-
More e-Khidmat centres to be set up: PA deputy speaker51 minutes ago
-
Police sweep multiple areas in major search operation51 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates Chief Minister’s Policy Office51 minutes ago
-
Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office51 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6mln more from 220 defaulters51 minutes ago