CPO directs to intensify search operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to conduct search operations against the anti social elements and perpetrators.

In a meeting, CPO ordered divisional Superintended of Police SPs to present comprehensive report after conducting search operations in their areas.

He further said that no suspect will be tolerated adding that who can't provide concrete reason for his presence in Rawalpindi, will be arrested and sent to lock up.

These search operations are part of security arrangements for 10th Muharam.

He further reiterated that close coordination with the members of peace committee must be improved so that all the criminal and extremist elements must be detected and apprehended timely.

Case will be registered against organizers of non licensed procession, so that miscreants could not to get a chance to break the law and spread anarchy during Muharram.