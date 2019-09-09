UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs To Intensify Search Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

CPO directs to intensify search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to conduct search operations against the anti social elements and perpetrators.

In a meeting, CPO ordered divisional Superintended of Police SPs to present comprehensive report after conducting search operations in their areas.

He further said that no suspect will be tolerated adding that who can't provide concrete reason for his presence in Rawalpindi, will be arrested and sent to lock up.

These search operations are part of security arrangements for 10th Muharam.

He further reiterated that close coordination with the members of peace committee must be improved so that all the criminal and extremist elements must be detected and apprehended timely.

Case will be registered against organizers of non licensed procession, so that miscreants could not to get a chance to break the law and spread anarchy during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals All Muharram

Recent Stories

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

51 minutes ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

2 hours ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.