CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police to launch crackdown against criminals and reduce street crime ratio in their respective jurisdiction by arresting maximum number of criminals especially proclaimed offenders.

Chairing a meeting held with police officers of Jaranwala Division here on Tuesday, he reviewed the overall crime situation in the division and directed the police to focus on crime prevention. In this connection, they should adopt comprehensive investigation strategies, in addition to ensuring an effective patrolling system.

He stressed the need of curbing criminal activities through vigilance and proactive measures and said that progress on serious cases, recovery operation, and arrest of criminals would be analyzed thoroughly.

He directed the senior police officers to personally inspect crime scenes when serious incidents occurred and ensure their timely reporting which was imperative to eliminate criminal activities from the society.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to protect lives and properties of the citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made on any negligence, lethargy or delinquency.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob, SSP Investigation, SP Admin, SP Jaranwala Division, SDPOs, SHOs, and branch heads from Jaranwala Division were present in the meeting.