CPO directs to remove grievances of complainants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shahzad Bukhari has directed Station House officers (SHOs) of Sadiqabad, Westridge and Waris Khan to register cases immediately and to remove the grievances of the complainants.

He also directed the SHOs to be present in their respective offices to resolve the complaints of the citizens from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Police spokesman, CPO made these directives in an open court held at Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday.

On the occasion, the CPO listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued necessary orders to the officers concerned for the redressal of the problem and asked the concerned to submit the report within the given time frame.

Rawalpindi Police was taking all measures to ensure the protection of citizens, provision of services and better service delivery, CPO added. CPO also warned of strict action against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.