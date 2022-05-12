CPO directs to resolve problems of citizens on priority

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday met the citizens who came to the CPO office, and issued orders to the incharge of Complaint Cell to resolve their problems in the first priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday met the citizens who came to the CPO office, and issued orders to the incharge of Complaint Cell to resolve their problems in the first priority.

According to Police spokesperson, the CPO said that all available resources were being utilized for public facilitation.

On the orders of CPO Omar Saeed Malik, SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab listened to the problems of the citizens during the open court and issued orders for their solution.

Malik said that the problems of the citizens should be resolved at the police station level and all available resources were being utilized for the timely solution of the problems of the citizens.