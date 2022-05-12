UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs To Resolve Problems Of Citizens On Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 11:14 PM

CPO directs to resolve problems of citizens on priority

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday met the citizens who came to the CPO office, and issued orders to the incharge of Complaint Cell to resolve their problems in the first priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday met the citizens who came to the CPO office, and issued orders to the incharge of Complaint Cell to resolve their problems in the first priority.

According to Police spokesperson, the CPO said that all available resources were being utilized for public facilitation.

On the orders of CPO Omar Saeed Malik, SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab listened to the problems of the citizens during the open court and issued orders for their solution.

Malik said that the problems of the citizens should be resolved at the police station level and all available resources were being utilized for the timely solution of the problems of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All Court

Recent Stories

Heat wave affects normal life in city

Heat wave affects normal life in city

29 seconds ago
 PMC conducts dental colleges' seminar

PMC conducts dental colleges' seminar

31 seconds ago
 Senate body directs to ensure availability of MRI ..

Senate body directs to ensure availability of MRI machines in hospitals

32 seconds ago
 Farewell held in honor of police officials

Farewell held in honor of police officials

37 seconds ago
 No one to be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in c ..

No one to be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in country: Sana Ullah

7 minutes ago
 SECP proposes changes to bring transparency in cap ..

SECP proposes changes to bring transparency in capital formation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.