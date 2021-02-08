CPO directs traffic wardens to display departmental cards on duty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued special instructions to the traffic wardens to display their departmental cards while performing duties after being viral video of a man in police uniform, informed police spokesman.

CPO has ordered the traffic wardens to remain alert during schools and offices time to maintain traffic flow.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against all those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said traffic wardens should use body cams to address complaints while ensuring transparency, adding that citizens can ask traffic warden for identification if cards are not posted at the time of issuing challan.

More body cams would be provided to traffic wardens and all available resources would be utilized to ease traffic, he added.