UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Directs Traffic Wardens To Display Departmental Cards On Duty

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

CPO directs traffic wardens to display departmental cards on duty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued special instructions to the traffic wardens to display their departmental cards while performing duties after being viral video of a man in police uniform, informed police spokesman.

CPO has ordered the traffic wardens to remain alert during schools and offices time to maintain traffic flow.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against all those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said traffic wardens should use body cams to address complaints while ensuring transparency, adding that citizens can ask traffic warden for identification if cards are not posted at the time of issuing challan.

More body cams would be provided to traffic wardens and all available resources would be utilized to ease traffic, he added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Alert Man All

Recent Stories

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

24 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

38 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

39 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.