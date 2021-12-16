UrduPoint.com

CPO Discusses Christmas Security With Christian Community

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar on Thursday discussed matters pertaining to security arrangements to be enforced on the occasion of Christmas and new year night with the christian community and subordinate police officials

Administrative officials of different churches and elders from Christian community, besides in charge security Faizan Ali Raza were in attendance.

The CPO stressed on finalizing a foolproof security plan and sought cooperation from the community for its enforcement.

Khurram said that CCTV cameras would be installed at all the important points on Christmas and new year night for monitoring.

Walk-through gates would be installed at the venues of ceremonies and such venues would be screened thoroughly through technical sweeping.

He said that snipers would be deployed on the roof tops and proper arrangements would be put in place to streamline traffic operations.

The christian community promised to extend full cooperation to police and administration for enforcement of security plan.

