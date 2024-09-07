Open Menu

CPO Dismisses 2 Police Officials

Published September 07, 2024

CPO dismisses 2 police officials

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has dismissed two police officials, in addition to punishing six others on different charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has dismissed two police officials, in addition to punishing six others on different charges.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the CPO Faisalabad, during an orderly meeting, reviewed performance of different police officers in addition to hearing show-cause notices and appeals against them.

During hearing he found lady constable Qandeel Nazish and PSA Arslan-ul-Haq involved in the allegations of serious nature.

Therefore, both were removed from the services whereas 2-year service of two other police officers was confiscated in addition to censuring four other police officials.

The CPO, rejecting four appeals, said that there was no room for the corrupt and delinquent persons in the police department. Hence, the police officials as well as officers should perform their duties honestly and dedicated because strict action would be taken indiscriminately against the violators, the spokesman added.

