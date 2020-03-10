CPO dismisses ASI, 2 constables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhary has dismissed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and two constables on charge of negligence, delinquency, lethargy and poor performance.

During Orderly Room meeting at Police Lines' Complex on Tuesday, the CPO issued orders for removal of ASI Qamar Sultan and constables Ikram Ullah and Muhammad Arshad from service.

The CPO also issued orders for confiscating 2-years service of Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Shahid, SI Asif Khan, SI Bashir Ahmad and ASI Muhammad Shabbir.

He also censured ASI Saad Zubair and issued orders for forfeiting one promotion salary of SI Alamdar Hussain and SI Abbas Ali.

On this occasion, the CPO said that there is no room for black sheep in the police department. Police is duty bound to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

Therefore, the police officials as well as officers should perform their duties diligently and honestly. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination, he added.