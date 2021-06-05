CPO dispels police negligence in kidnap-cum-murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) ruled out allegations of negligence on part of the police to recover abducted boy who was killed later during presser arranged here in aftermath of emerging drop scene of kidnap.

Muneer Masood Marth stated that the child was kidnapped on 31st May and killed very next day. The central accused was close relative of the victim's father.

He had made just a call for ransom after killing the child in order to hold twist in the case.

He said police had succeeded to solve blind murder case through quick response and recovered his dead body sharply.

He said they were waiting result of medical report to carry out further investigation. He said they were watching closely whether the killer was alone or accompanied by accomplices.

He said SHO played good role to investigate the murder case. SSP Operations Zeshan Haider, SSP Investigation Amir Niazi were present on the occasion.