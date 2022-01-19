UrduPoint.com

CPO Distributes Cash Prizes, Commendatory Certificates Among Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 07:49 PM

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certificates among police personnel

City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shehzad Haider, distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among police personnel over saving the lives of Chinese engineers and workers during outbreak of poisonous gas in a private factory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shehzad Haider, distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among police personnel over saving the lives of Chinese engineers and workers during outbreak of poisonous gas in a private factory.

CPO said that there was no dearth of officials and jawans in the police force who have worked tirelessly for the protection of lives and properties of citizens and for the dignity of the department.

These officers and jawans are the pride of the department and deserve rewards and commendation, he added.

The jawans which got cash prizes included constable Muhammad Sajjad and Danial who were on foreigners security duty at the time.

It's pertinent to mention here that several workers went unconscious after poisonous gas outbreak into a private factory few days ago and police jawans rescued them without safety tools by putting their own life in risk and helped in shifting the hospital.

In addition, CPO also gave cash prizes and appreciation certificates to Dolphin force jawans for outstanding performance.

The jawans included Muhammad Ubaid, Nasir Hussain, Muhammad Anis and Muhammad Umair.

The police personnel thanked CPO for the honor and appreciation bestowed on them and pledged to work for the protection of the citizens and the dignity of the police with new determination.

Related Topics

Police China Nasir Gas

Recent Stories

Work on master plan for city's beautification unde ..

Work on master plan for city's beautification underway

43 seconds ago
 Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Har ..

Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Harm, Russians Will Not Return Cr ..

44 seconds ago
 Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in ..

Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in Donbas - Foreign Minister

46 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a f ..

IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a family

48 seconds ago
 VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

4 minutes ago
 police operation against professional beggars unde ..

Police operation against professional beggars underway, 45 arrested

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.