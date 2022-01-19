CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certificates among police personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shehzad Haider, distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among police personnel over saving the lives of Chinese engineers and workers during outbreak of poisonous gas in a private factory

CPO said that there was no dearth of officials and jawans in the police force who have worked tirelessly for the protection of lives and properties of citizens and for the dignity of the department.

These officers and jawans are the pride of the department and deserve rewards and commendation, he added.

The jawans which got cash prizes included constable Muhammad Sajjad and Danial who were on foreigners security duty at the time.

It's pertinent to mention here that several workers went unconscious after poisonous gas outbreak into a private factory few days ago and police jawans rescued them without safety tools by putting their own life in risk and helped in shifting the hospital.

In addition, CPO also gave cash prizes and appreciation certificates to Dolphin force jawans for outstanding performance.

The jawans included Muhammad Ubaid, Nasir Hussain, Muhammad Anis and Muhammad Umair.

The police personnel thanked CPO for the honor and appreciation bestowed on them and pledged to work for the protection of the citizens and the dignity of the police with new determination.