CPO distributes cheques among disabled cops

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana on Tuesday distributed cheques among two police officials who developed permanent disabilities in the line of duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana on Tuesday distributed cheques among two police officials who developed permanent disabilities in the line of duty.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the CPO awarded financial assistance cheque worth Rs 200,000 to constable Muhammad Abbas. The constable was shot at and injured by dacoits during an exchange of fire between police and criminals near Pul Khara in the percints of Sadar Shujabad Police Station about one and a half years ago.

The CPO also awarded a cheque worth Rs 50,000 to Constable Abdul Razzaq, who was disabled in a road accident when he was going to his duty point.

The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana lauded the bravery of police officials and said that their welfare would always be a priority. He asked them to visit his office in case of any problems and assured them to resolve these within no time.

He said the welfare of police officials remains a priority of the police department as per the vision of the IGP Punjab.