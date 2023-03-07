UrduPoint.com

CPO Distributes Cheques Among Disabled Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:10 PM

CPO distributes cheques among disabled cops

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana on Tuesday distributed cheques among two police officials who developed permanent disabilities in the line of duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana on Tuesday distributed cheques among two police officials who developed permanent disabilities in the line of duty.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the CPO awarded financial assistance cheque worth Rs 200,000 to constable Muhammad Abbas. The constable was shot at and injured by dacoits during an exchange of fire between police and criminals near Pul Khara in the percints of Sadar Shujabad Police Station about one and a half years ago.

The CPO also awarded a cheque worth Rs 50,000 to Constable Abdul Razzaq, who was disabled in a road accident when he was going to his duty point.

The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana lauded the bravery of police officials and said that their welfare would always be a priority. He asked them to visit his office in case of any problems and assured them to resolve these within no time.

He said the welfare of police officials remains a priority of the police department as per the vision of the IGP Punjab.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Punjab Police Station Visit Road Accident Shujabad Abdul Razzaq Criminals

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

3 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

3 minutes ago
 PSL cricketers upbeat for Women's League exhibitio ..

PSL cricketers upbeat for Women's League exhibition matches

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

38 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

35 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.