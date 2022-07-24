UrduPoint.com

CPO Distributes Cheques Among Families Of Police Martyrs, Ghazis

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CPO distributes cheques among families of police martyrs, ghazis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs 12.35 million among the families of police martyrs and ghazis.

The cheques were distributed by City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari in a ceremony, informed police spokesman.

Paying rich tribute to the police martyrs and ghazis during the cheques distribution ceremony, the CPO said that their sacrifices would always be remembered in golden words.

He expressed the resolve that every effort would be made for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The families of ASI Aslam Farooqui Shaheed and Traffic Warden Shafqat Siddique Shaheed were given Rs 9 million rupees as part of martyr's package, while 13 police veterans who were injured while performing their duties were handed over cheques worth Rs. 3.35 million.

Related Topics

Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday Gold Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

18 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

18 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

18 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.