CPO distributes cheques among families of police martyrs, ghazis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs 12.35 million among the families of police martyrs and ghazis.

The cheques were distributed by City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari in a ceremony, informed police spokesman.

Paying rich tribute to the police martyrs and ghazis during the cheques distribution ceremony, the CPO said that their sacrifices would always be remembered in golden words.

He expressed the resolve that every effort would be made for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The families of ASI Aslam Farooqui Shaheed and Traffic Warden Shafqat Siddique Shaheed were given Rs 9 million rupees as part of martyr's package, while 13 police veterans who were injured while performing their duties were handed over cheques worth Rs. 3.35 million.