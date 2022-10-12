CPO distributes cheques among families of police martyrs to purchase houses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police here on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs 31 million among the families of two police martyrs to purchase houses.

The cheques were distributed by City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari in a ceremony, informed police spokesman.

While p aying rich tribute to the police martyrs during the cheque distribution ceremony, the CPO said that their sacrifices would always be remembered in golden words.

He expressed the resolve that every effort would be made for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The families of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Aslam Farooqui Shaheed and Constable Khurram Shaheed were given Rs 31 million to purchase houses.