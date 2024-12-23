Open Menu

CPO Distributes Gifts Among Christian Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CPO distributes gifts among Christian officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A ceremony in honour of Christian officials in the police department on Christmas was held at the police complex on Monday.

CPO Kamran Adil especially participated in the ceremony. He said that the ceremony had been organized to share the joys of the Christian employees on their religious festival.

He said that 118 Christian officials including 48 of class-IV were part of district police force and their services in the department are exemplary.

“We are a family and it is our responsibility to share the joys and sorrows of each other equally”, he said.

He said that it is our duty to acknowledge the services of our Christian brethren and provide an environment for them where they can perform their duties with honor and dignity.

This ceremony is a perfect example of unity, brotherhood and religious harmony in our force, he added.

Later, CPO Kamran Adil wished all the Christian officials and employees a ‘Merry Christmas’ and cut a cake. Gifts were also distributed among the Christian community.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Christian Family All Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

42 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

1 hour ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

2 hours ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

2 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan