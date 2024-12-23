CPO distributes gifts among Christian officials

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A ceremony in honour of Christian officials in the police department on Christmas was held at the police complex on Monday.

CPO Kamran Adil especially participated in the ceremony. He said that the ceremony had been organized to share the joys of the Christian employees on their religious festival.

He said that 118 Christian officials including 48 of class-IV were part of district police force and their services in the department are exemplary.

“We are a family and it is our responsibility to share the joys and sorrows of each other equally”, he said.

He said that it is our duty to acknowledge the services of our Christian brethren and provide an environment for them where they can perform their duties with honor and dignity.

This ceremony is a perfect example of unity, brotherhood and religious harmony in our force, he added.

Later, CPO Kamran Adil wished all the Christian officials and employees a ‘Merry Christmas’ and cut a cake. Gifts were also distributed among the Christian community.