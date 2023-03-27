UrduPoint.com

CPO Distributes Gifts, Ration Among Martyrs' Families

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior police officials on Monday handed over gifts and ration to the families of police martyrs on behalf of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana.

The initiative was meant to extend support to martyrs' families during the ongoing month of Ramzan ul Mubarak on the orders of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CPO said.

He paid glowing tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices and said the department was proud of all the 38 police officials and officers of Multan who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SP cantonment Captain (Retired) Qazi Ali Raza, SP Gulgasht Babar Javed Joiya, SP Sadar Uzair Ahmad, SP City Rana Ashraf, SP headquarters Namreen Munir, SDPOs and other officials visited the martyr's families and handed over ration and gifts.

