CPO distributes investigation expenses cheques among IOs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributed investigation expenses cheques among investigation officers (IOs) of the district here on Sunday.

In a police conference held here, the CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributed cheques of amount Rs 400,000 among investigation officers and also distributed cheques of amount Rs 7.4 million among children of police officials for eduction scholarships.

Speaking on the occasion, city police officer said investigation expenses were being provided to officers in time adding that welfare of children of police officials is top priority.

He urged officers to cooperate with citizens and resolve their complaints on merit. He warned officers to avoid corruption otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

SSP Operation Muhammad Kashif Aslam, DSP traffic Atiya Naheed Jaffery, DSP Investigation Shabina Kareem and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.