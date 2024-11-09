CPO Distributes Masks Among Police Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil distributed facemasks among the police officials to save them from ill-impacts of smog.
In a formal ceremony at the Police Lines here on Saturday, the CPO said that smog bitterly engulfed Faisalabad and its surrounding areas which was causing health hazards for the masses.
He said that the health experts had recommended use of face masks for those people who had to go out of their houses. Therefore, face masks were also distributed among the police officials as they had to perform duties to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the masses, he added.
He also directed the police officers and officials to ensure use of face masks during duty hours as it was imperative for protecting them from harms of the smog.
