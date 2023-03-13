UrduPoint.com

CPO Distributes Medical Reimbursement Cheques Among Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The Capital Police Officer Headquarters Awais Ahmad on Monday distributed medical reimbursement cheques among the police officials for their family welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital Police Officer Headquarters Awais Ahmad on Monday distributed medical reimbursement cheques among the police officials for their family welfare.

The cheques were distributed in line with the directive of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, said a press release.

On the occasion, CPO Headquarters said the best medical facilities were being provided to the serving employees.

Taking such steps, aimed to raise the morale of the officials and help to provide better medical facilities to them.

He further said every official was a valuable asset for the department and providing them with medical as well as other facilities was among the top priorities.

