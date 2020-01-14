CPO distributes prizes among 17 police officials in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 17 police officials on their excellent performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 17 police officials on their excellent performance.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that prize distribution ceremony was held at Police Lines Faisalabad where Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Mansoorabad police stations were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates over taking strict action against the kite sellers.

The CPO also awarded cash prizes to Jawans of Dolphin teams No.9 and 18 on fighting against dacoits bravely.

Similarly, cash prizes and commendation certificates were also awarded to SHO Sargodha road and his team.

Cash prize of Rs.5000 was awarded to each of SHO Sargodha road Inspector Zahid Hussain, Incharge police post k-block Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rafaqat Ali, Dolphin Jawans Abu Bakar, Ammar, Tahir, Amir, Waqar, Muneeb, Adeel, Muqeem, Jawans of Eagle Squad Sajjad Haidar, Waqas Akram and Shahid Nadeem, the spokesmand added.

Similarly, cash prize of Rs.10,000 was awarded to each of SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad Inspector Nasir Abbas and SHO Mansoorabad Sub Inspector Ali Imran whereas cash prize of Rs.2000 was awarded to each of Sub Inspector of Jhang Bazaar police station and constable Nisar Ahmad of Thikriwala police station.