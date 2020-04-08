UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Distributes Prizes Among 29 Jawans Of Dolphin Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

CPO distributes prizes among 29 Jawans of dolphin force

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 29 Jawans of Dolphin Force on their excellent performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 29 Jawans of Dolphin Force on their excellent performance.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the dolphin Jawans showed excellent performance while taking action against criminals and arresting proclaimed offenders, illicit weapon holders, drug traffickers, and kite dealers.

Therefore, the CPO awarded cash prizes of Rs.3000 and commendation certificate to each of 29 dolphin Jawans in a formal ceremony.

Meanwhile the CPO also awarded commendation certificates to SHO Madina Town Sub Inspector Aftab Waseem, SHO Mansoorabad SI Ali Imran, SHO Millat Town Inspector Mohsin Munir, Sub Inspector Riaz Hussain and Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Abbas over taking strict action against criminals and nabbing various dacoit/robber gangs.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Weapon

Recent Stories

PEIRA for granting 20% fee concession to parents, ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Names Kayleigh McEnany as White House Press ..

3 minutes ago

2022 world athletics championships set for July 15 ..

3 minutes ago

Liberia to lock down capital over virus threat

3 minutes ago

Shahwani confirms four fresh cases in Balochistan

7 minutes ago

235,000 corona testing kits to arrive by Friday: C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.