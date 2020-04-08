CPO distributes prizes among 29 Jawans of dolphin force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 29 Jawans of Dolphin Force on their excellent performance.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the dolphin Jawans showed excellent performance while taking action against criminals and arresting proclaimed offenders, illicit weapon holders, drug traffickers, and kite dealers.

Therefore, the CPO awarded cash prizes of Rs.3000 and commendation certificate to each of 29 dolphin Jawans in a formal ceremony.

Meanwhile the CPO also awarded commendation certificates to SHO Madina Town Sub Inspector Aftab Waseem, SHO Mansoorabad SI Ali Imran, SHO Millat Town Inspector Mohsin Munir, Sub Inspector Riaz Hussain and Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Abbas over taking strict action against criminals and nabbing various dacoit/robber gangs.