CPO Distributes Ration Bags
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has distributed ration bags among underprivileged individuals and members of the transgender community belonging to police department in a gesture of goodwill to mark the end of calendar year 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has distributed ration bags among underprivileged individuals and members of the transgender community belonging to police department in a gesture of goodwill to mark the end of Calendar year 2024.
Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that the police would not only ensure free legal assistance to the poor and homeless individuals but also provide daily necessities like ration bags as a gesture of love and sincerity. "Our top priority is the protection of life and property of the people", he said and reiterated the dedication of Faisalabad Police to serving the community with integrity and compassion.
During ceremony, the ration bags and gifts were distributed among women, underprivileged and transgender individuals.
A Transgender Victim Support Officer expressed gratitude to CPO Kamran Adil for his compassionate efforts and praised the initiatives of Faisalabad Police. He termed the contributions a step towards the welfare of transgender individuals.The Transgender Victim Support Officer also highlighted the police's continuous efforts to support the marginalized community.
Incharges Khidmat and Tahaffuz centers along with members of the transgender community were also present.
Recent Stories
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 20244 minutes ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 18 minutes ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence5 minutes ago
-
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals5 minutes ago
-
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered5 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters5 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 20245 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer9 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum9 minutes ago
-
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful14 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability14 minutes ago
-
Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin win Bahawalpur Press Club elections5 minutes ago