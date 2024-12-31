Open Menu

CPO Distributes Ration Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has distributed ration bags among underprivileged individuals and members of the transgender community belonging to police department in a gesture of goodwill to mark the end of calendar year 2024

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that the police would not only ensure free legal assistance to the poor and homeless individuals but also provide daily necessities like ration bags as a gesture of love and sincerity. "Our top priority is the protection of life and property of the people", he said and reiterated the dedication of Faisalabad Police to serving the community with integrity and compassion.

During ceremony, the ration bags and gifts were distributed among women, underprivileged and transgender individuals.

A Transgender Victim Support Officer expressed gratitude to CPO Kamran Adil for his compassionate efforts and praised the initiatives of Faisalabad Police. He termed the contributions a step towards the welfare of transgender individuals.The Transgender Victim Support Officer also highlighted the police's continuous efforts to support the marginalized community.

Incharges Khidmat and Tahaffuz centers along with members of the transgender community were also present.

