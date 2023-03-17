UrduPoint.com

CPO Energy & Power Department Ayaz Khan Retires From Service

Published March 17, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Planning Officer (CPO) at Energy & Power Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ayaz Khan (BPS-19) has retired from service.

Mohammad Ayaz Khan of Planning Cadre served in Energy & Planning Department for a long period of 33 years.

In this connection, a farewell party was also arranged in his honour at the department.

Besides, Special Secretary Energy, Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretaries, Mohammad Asif Khan, Abdul Haseeb Khan and Dr Qasim Ali Khan, said a press release issued here on FridayThe officers of the department paid glowing tributes to the services of the retiring officer for the department and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, a shield was also presented to the retiring officer on behalf of the department.

