CPO expresses firm commitment to implement election code of conduct

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting here Saturday at Police Line headquarters with the general election candidates of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and others.

During the meeting, the CPO firmly committed to implement election code of conduct and urged the election candidates of (AJK) to cooperate with the police in enforcing the code of conduct adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

The concerned should arrive at their respective duty points in time and senior officers will check and brief the officers and employees on election duty, he added.

The meeting was also informed that 97 polling stations had been set up in Rawalpindi for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.