CPO Faisalabad inspects police station

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhary has paid a surprise visit to police station Sadar Jaranwala and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhary has paid a surprise visit to police station Sadar Jaranwala and inspected its record.

Police spokesman said here Wednesday that the CPO also checked daily-entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to make efforts for the arrest of criminals and proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The CPO also visited the front desk and issued directives to make the UC Squad patrolling more effective.

He warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.