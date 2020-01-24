CPO Faisalabad inspects police station

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to police station Sandal Bar and inspected its record.

A police spokesman said that the CPO also checked daily-entry register and directed the Station House Officers to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals, including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The CPO also visited front desk and reprimanded the staff for not completing record.