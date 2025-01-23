Open Menu

CPO For Action Against Kite Flying, Drug Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CPO for action against kite flying, drug trafficking

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) CPO Kamran Adil chaired a meeting of police officers to review the department

performance, law and order and crime graph in the district.

The meeting which was held at the Police Lines complex was attended by SSP Investigation

Abdul Wahab, Town SPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and incharges of various police branches.

The CPO took briefing on current law and order situation in the district, including murder incidents,

abduction cum ransom, dacoities, dacoities cum murder, house robberies etc.

The CPO directed officials to complete pending investigations and take stern legal action

for complete eradication of kite flying, aerial firing and drugs trafficking in the district.

Recent Stories

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

1 hour ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

2 hours ago
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

2 hours ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

2 hours ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

2 hours ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

2 hours ago
 Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan