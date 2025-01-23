CPO for action against kite flying, drug trafficking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) CPO Kamran Adil chaired a meeting of police officers to review the department

performance, law and order and crime graph in the district.

The meeting which was held at the Police Lines complex was attended by SSP Investigation

Abdul Wahab, Town SPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and incharges of various police branches.

The CPO took briefing on current law and order situation in the district, including murder incidents,

abduction cum ransom, dacoities, dacoities cum murder, house robberies etc.

The CPO directed officials to complete pending investigations and take stern legal action

for complete eradication of kite flying, aerial firing and drugs trafficking in the district.