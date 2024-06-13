CPO for beefing up security of Chinese

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed to beef up security of the Chinese working in FIEDMC and other projects.

During his visit to FIEDMC City, he presided over a meeting of police officers and took briefing about the security situation.

He directed the security officers to review all CCTV cameras and provide foolproof security to the Chinese engineers working on different sites.

He directed for close liaison among all departments and said that three-layer security should be provided to the Chinese during their movement from one site to another. He also directed to check security of boundary walls and directed to ensure thorough patrolling for increasing security in the project area.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Madina Town Division and others were also present in the meeting.