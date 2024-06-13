CPO For Beefing Up Security Of Chinese
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed to beef up security of the Chinese working in FIEDMC and other projects.
During his visit to FIEDMC City, he presided over a meeting of police officers and took briefing about the security situation.
He directed the security officers to review all CCTV cameras and provide foolproof security to the Chinese engineers working on different sites.
He directed for close liaison among all departments and said that three-layer security should be provided to the Chinese during their movement from one site to another. He also directed to check security of boundary walls and directed to ensure thorough patrolling for increasing security in the project area.
SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Madina Town Division and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 4bln allocated for Punjab HR & Minorities Affairs5 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at death of 5 family members in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to spend Rs 6.5b on tourism15 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves Rs. 5,446bln tax-free budget for FY 2024-2515 minutes ago
-
Orientation workshop on role of media in polio eradication held15 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of 5 sanitary workers in Dijkot15 minutes ago
-
AIT holds Project Exhibition 202425 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2525 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nullah Lai to inspect dredging work25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Lahore's New Model Fish Market25 minutes ago
-
Khetran terms federal budget people friendly25 minutes ago
-
ADCI visits Mukhtarkar state office Nawabshah25 minutes ago