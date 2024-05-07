CPO For Beefing Up Security Of Chinese Engineers
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad
In this connection, he visited Chak Jhumra police station, FIEDMC police station and FIEDMC City and reviewed the security arrangements made for Chinese engineers.
He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to the masses including the foreigners. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.
He directed the security officers to make the security more tight by ensure three-layer security including police security, private guard and armed security personnel for Chinese.
He also directed the police officers to keep the security at high alert during movement and traveling of Chinese from one site to another.
The CPO also checked front desks and record rooms of the police stations and directed their SHOs to adopt comprehensive strategy for arresting the crimes at maximum extent in their respective jurisdiction.
SSP Madina Town Division and others were also present on this occasion.
