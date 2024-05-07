Open Menu

CPO For Beefing Up Security Of Chinese Engineers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 08:45 PM

CPO for beefing up security of Chinese engineers

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad.

In this connection, he visited Chak Jhumra police station, FIEDMC police station and FIEDMC City and reviewed the security arrangements made for Chinese engineers.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to the masses including the foreigners. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the security officers to make the security more tight by ensure three-layer security including police security, private guard and armed security personnel for Chinese.

He also directed the police officers to keep the security at high alert during movement and traveling of Chinese from one site to another.

The CPO also checked front desks and record rooms of the police stations and directed their SHOs to adopt comprehensive strategy for arresting the crimes at maximum extent in their respective jurisdiction.

SSP Madina Town Division and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station China Alert SITE From

Recent Stories

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Fes ..

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..

4 minutes ago
 KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years ..

KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..

16 minutes ago
 PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentar ..

PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advo ..

15 minutes ago
 National workshop on method, metric gaps in measur ..

National workshop on method, metric gaps in measuring food system transformation ..

15 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

15 minutes ago
 Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to s ..

Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation

16 minutes ago
KP Govt launches skills imparting training program ..

KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme

15 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Ch ..

Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Chairman

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform ..

Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform through precision farming: Ex ..

15 minutes ago
 PPP Larkana workers demands public interest scheme ..

PPP Larkana workers demands public interest schemes

15 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy we ..

NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy weather forecast

15 minutes ago
 CUI to explore collaborations with Syrian Universi ..

CUI to explore collaborations with Syrian Universities

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan