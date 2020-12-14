CPO for cleanliness, security arrangements of police line

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian visited police line to review security and cleanliness arrangements here on Monday.

The city police officer visited Bakhshi Khana, Quarter guard, Tear Gas store, uniform room, auditorium, gymnasium, police driving school, IT section, police hospital, MT section, CTO office and other departments of the police line.

He directed DSP Headquarters Yousaf Haroon to ensure tight security arrangements at Bakhshi Khana and bring prisoners as per coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP).

He ordered cleanliness of all offices and residential quarters of police officials.

He said that more facilities would be ensured at police hospital for best medical treatment of the Jawans.

He directed license branch to facilitate masses and ensure merit for issuing of driving licence.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SP Headquarters Talat Habib, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.