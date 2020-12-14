UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO For Cleanliness, Security Arrangements Of Police Line

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

CPO for cleanliness, security arrangements of police line

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian visited police line to review security and cleanliness arrangements here on Monday.

The city police officer visited Bakhshi Khana, Quarter guard, Tear Gas store, uniform room, auditorium, gymnasium, police driving school, IT section, police hospital, MT section, CTO office and other departments of the police line.

He directed DSP Headquarters Yousaf Haroon to ensure tight security arrangements at Bakhshi Khana and bring prisoners as per coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP).

He ordered cleanliness of all offices and residential quarters of police officials.

He said that more facilities would be ensured at police hospital for best medical treatment of the Jawans.

He directed license branch to facilitate masses and ensure merit for issuing of driving licence.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SP Headquarters Talat Habib, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Gas All Best Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail ..

2 minutes ago

PDM held a flop show, says Shibli Faraz

20 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute appoints cryptogra ..

21 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first ..

30 minutes ago

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

36 minutes ago

Malaysian ministers wear PPE in parliament, opposi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.