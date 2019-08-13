CPO for comprehensive checking of vehicles at entry points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Tuesday directed officers to ensure comprehensive checking of all vehicles at entry points of the city in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to Sher Shah police picket here on Tuesday, the CPO said all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and order situation in the city.

He said action was being taken against law violators. He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive campaign against one-wheeling.

He said special patrolling schedule would be ensured during "independence day" on August 14.

He urged police officials to directly contact him in case of any problem while discharging their duty.