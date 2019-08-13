UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO For Comprehensive Checking Of Vehicles At Entry Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

CPO for comprehensive checking of vehicles at entry points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Tuesday directed officers to ensure comprehensive checking of all vehicles at entry points of the city in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to Sher Shah police picket here on Tuesday, the CPO said all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and order situation in the city.

He said action was being taken against law violators. He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive campaign against one-wheeling.

He said special patrolling schedule would be ensured during "independence day" on August 14.

He urged police officials to directly contact him in case of any problem while discharging their duty.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Visit Vehicles Independence August All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

3 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.