CPO for comprehensive crackdown against kite selling, flying

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying across the district in order to prevent mishaps here on Sunday.

According to the directives issued by the CPO to all officers concerned, the city police officer said that kite flying was not a recreational activity and it should be discouraged strictly. He said that the people involved in this dangerous game would be treated with iron hands.

He directed officers concerned to form special teams for a comprehensive crackdown against the people involved in kite selling and flying across the district. He said that announcements would also be made through mosques to create awareness among masses under preventive measures.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider said that action would also be taken against the people running online sale of kites and chemical thread. He urged parents to keep an eye on their children and not allow them to take part in such illegal activities.