CPO For Due Protocol To Teachers In Police Offices, Stations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:30 AM

CPO for due protocol to teachers in police offices, stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana Monday directed the police to give due protocol to the teachers in police offices and stations.

Cheering the meeting held here, he said the issues of teachers must be resolved on priority. "Only those nations progress in the world who give their teachers the respect they deserve," he said.

The CPO while issuing a notification in this matter said the teachers must be given due protocol when they visit police office or police station.

The SDPOs will also be responsible for implementation of the directions while the divisional SPs will monitor and ensure implementation.

The CPO while directing the officers said as per the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the instructions of Inspector General of Police, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz and in the view of successful monitoring of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail, it is being made mandatory for the police to give teachers the protocol they deserve.

