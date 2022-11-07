CPO for early registration of FIRs

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against criminals and register FIRs against the criminals by taking action on the applications of front desk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against criminals and register FIRs against the criminals by taking action on the applications of front desk.

During his visit of various police stations on Monday for inquiring into the the conditions of police stations and performance of the staff, he directed officers concerned to improve cleanliness situation and keep record completed. He asked officers to ensure quick action on the applications received through the front desk and register the FIRs at the earliest.

He said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to improve patrolling in their respective areas in order to decrease crime ratio in the city.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to restore public trust in the department adding that a public friendly attitude was being adopted at the police stations. He also stressed upon the need of community policing for comprehensive action against the criminals.