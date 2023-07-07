CPO for ensuring cleanliness of weapons twice in a month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure cleanliness of weapons and ammunition twice in a month.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Friday that CPO had devised a comprehensive strategy to arrest street crimes by rounding up maximum number of criminals.

In this connection, he issued necessary directives to all SHOs to ensure cleanliness of official weapons and ammunition at police station level and keep it in functional condition.

He also directed the SHOs to ensure entry of all kinds of weapons after its verification according to Register No.16. The Muharrars would also be bound to prepare its report positively so that it could be checked during surprise visit.

The CPO also directed all Divisional SPs and SDPOs to conduct surprise checking of official weapons and take strict action against those who would fail to comply with the orders issued by the CPO regarding cleanliness of weapons and ammunition twice in a month, spokesman added.