CPO for ensuring rent laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt® Muhammad Faisal Rana directed police to launch campaign from Monday to ensure completion of the registration of tenants and should follow renting laws in letter and spirit.

The directions were issued from CPO office in a meeting to the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The CPO observed that there is no complete implementation of the tenancy act which is not acceptable at all therefore its implementation should be ensured strictly and the officers and officials who found responsible for negligence in this regard will face stern departmental action.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.