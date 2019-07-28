UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO For Ensuring Rent Laws

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

CPO for ensuring rent laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt® Muhammad Faisal Rana directed police to launch campaign from Monday to ensure completion of the registration of tenants and should follow renting laws in letter and spirit.

The directions were issued from CPO office in a meeting to the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The CPO observed that there is no complete implementation of the tenancy act which is not acceptable at all therefore its implementation should be ensured strictly and the officers and officials who found responsible for negligence in this regard will face stern departmental action.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centr ..

31 minutes ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.