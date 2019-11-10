CPO for foolproof security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches to check security arrangements here on Sunday, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak urged divisional SPSs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches.