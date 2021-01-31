UrduPoint.com
CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:20 PM

CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian directed police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches of the city on Sunday to check security arrangements, city police officer said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to christian community to perform their religious activities. He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident at churches by making tight security arrangements.

Mehboob Rasheed Mian directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He urged police officials to remain alert while performing security duty of churches.

SP Cantt Division Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Mehtab Alam and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

