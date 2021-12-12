UrduPoint.com

CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches of the city on Sunday to check security arrangements, the city police officer said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident at churches.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the context.

He urged the on duty police officials to remain alert while performing security duty of churches.

Meanwhile, the officers from all circles of the district also visited churches in their respective areas and checked the security arrangements.

